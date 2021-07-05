Chris Hogan is traded from PLL Cannons to Whipsnakes

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Chris Hogan never was traded during nine NFL seasons. He’s been traded during his first season in the Premier Lacrosse League.

We’re told that Hogan and Drew Simoneau have been sent by the Cannons to the Whipsnakes for Kevin Reisman.

Hogan played in only one game for the Cannons, against the Whipsnakes. Both franchises are part of an eight-team league.

The Whipsnakes next play the Redwoods in Minneapolis on July 10. The Cannons face the Archers on July 11.

All games are streamed on Peacock. Some also are televised by NBCSN.