Darren Waller offers to mentor Tim Tebow on tight end position

Getty Images

Tim Tebow didn’t get an invitation to attend last month’s tight end conclave. He has received an invitation for one-on-one training with one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Darren Waller of the Raiders has offered to help Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow learn the ropes of his new position.

“If he thinks he can learn from me, then I’d love to help him and help make his transition smoother,” Waller told TMZ.com.

Waller previously made a less dramatic position shift, from receiver to tight end.

“I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved,” Waller said of his own move. “So I’d love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

Waller believes Tebow will thrive in his new role because, ultimately, Tebow is a football player.

“Football is in his blood,” Waller said. “So I feel like he’ll find a way. He’ll find a way. He’s physical, he’s athletic. So I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Waller, 28, has provided one of the NFL’s best examples of perseverance and determination in recent years. After substance-abuse issues derailed his career following two seasons in Baltimore, he found a home with the Raiders — and he has become in the last two seasons a star, with 197 total catches, 2,341 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.