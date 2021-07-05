Packers win total bet back on board, with over-under at 9.0

Getty Images

Not long after the Aaron Rodgers brouhaha fit full boil in late April, the PointsBet sports book removed the Green Bay over-under win total from the board.

It recently has returned, and it’s a significant number.

Currently, the over-under stands at nine. As in only nine. As in the team that went 13-3 in 2019 and 13-3 in 2020 has a projected record of 9-8.

The over costs -125 (bet $125 to make $100), and the under goes for -105 (bet $105 to win $100).

It’s a fairly simply analysis. If Aaron Rodgers plays, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the Packers being worse that 10-7. If he doesn’t, it will be a major accomplishment for them to get past 8-9.

So it comes down to whether you think (or know) that Rodgers will play. If yes, take the over. If not, the under makes sense.

I’d take the over. I think (don’t know but think) he’s coming back. I think he’s not willing to give up a year of his remaining career. I think the Packers won’t trade him until after the season, barring a dramatic change of heart. I also think he’s told coach Matt LaFleur he’s coming back.

I also think that number will be moving to 10 before too long, because people are going to agree with me and bet the over.