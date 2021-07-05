Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping Tom Brady’s rings in single digits

Getty Images

Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively.

But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven career Super Bowl wins.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, Olivia Manning, he’d have 11 of ’em,” Peyton said of Brady.

Peyton is referring to the two Super Bowls in which Eli’s Giants beat Brady’s Patriots and the three AFC Championships won by Peyton over Tom.

By saying 11 instead of 12, Peyton may be implying that Brady’s Patriots would have won Super Bowl XLI (over the Bears) and Super Bowl 50 (over the Panthers), but that not even the Patriots and Brady could have handled the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, a game in which Seattle blew out Manning’s Broncos.

Regardless, it’s pretty clear that Tommy would have more than seven rings but for two of the boys born to Olivia Manning. And given the way that Brady is still going, maybe Olivia’s high-school grandson, Arch, eventually will keep Tom from picking up yet another ring.