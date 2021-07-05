Trey Lance: Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best people I’ve been around

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in order to replace Jimmy Garoppolo. But to this point, the relationship between the current teammates seems like it couldn’t be much better.

Back in May, Garoppolo said he would show Lance the ropes just as Tom Brady did for him in New England. Based on Lance’s comments at Carson Wentz’s charity softball game, Garoppolo has done just that.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” Lance said, via Jackson Roberts of KVRR. “He’s a great guy. I mean, one of the best people I’ve been around and I’ve been fortunate to be around some, I think, really really great people, guys that are going to play today and guys still in that locker room right now. Jimmy is just like it and that organization is the same exact way. So I just feel very blessed and fortunate to be where I am and be able to be a part of something like this. I’ve heard from other guys’ experiences and how we handled OTAs and things like that, our coaching staff and everyone that runs that organization does it at a really high level.”

By all accounts, Garoppolo has responded well to the 49ers drafting Lance, with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying the veteran QB had his best offseason program yet. While Garoppolo is still penciled in as San Francisco’s starter entering training camp in a few weeks, it’s more a matter of when than if Lance will come in to lead the club’s offense.