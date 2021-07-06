49ers waive Nathan Gerry

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Tuesday they have waived linebacker ﻿Nathan Gerry﻿.

Gerry signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 29.

The Eagles drafted Gerry in the fifth round in 2017. In his four-year career with the Eagles, Gerry appeared in 46 games with 22 starts and totaled 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery. He also contributed 20 tackles on special teams and made six tackles in six postseason games.

In 2020, Gerry started all seven games in which he appeared in and finished with 55 tackles, two passes defensed and one sack.