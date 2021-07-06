Aaron Rodgers hasn’t gathered with his receivers, yet

Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers together for efforts to prepare for 2021 training camp. It’s unknown whether one or more sessions will happen before the Packers report for training camp in three weeks.

Of course, it’s also unknown whether Rodgers will show up for training camp. Even if he does, he and his key teammates won’t have the same preparation they’d have in a normal offseason.

Meanwhile, the guy who beat Rodgers in the NFC Championship — and who faces him today in a golf match — has spent the offseason focusing on getting better. And as the saying goes, if you ain’t gettin’ better, you’re gettin’ worse.

While I still think Rodgers will show up for football season, maybe he won’t. If, as he said Monday, the offseason consisted of a focus on mental health and if that means engaging in no formal or informal football workouts of any kind, maybe Rodgers’ mental health during football season will mean not playing football at all. At least, not for the Packers.

  3. I applaud Mr. Rodgers for his commitment mental health, to forcing the Pack to appreciate him and his commitment to eliminating a threat from the NFC playoffs before the season even begins. Well played, sir.

  7. That dude who played for Green Bay before Jordan Love?

    I think I remember him.

  8. The worst case is if AR shows up and simply goes through the motions. In essence he becomes a middle-of-the-‘pack’ QB. He was on fire last season with the challenge of a new QB on the roster. I suspect that personal challenge along with the rigors of the NFL season put him in a bad place.

    But $30 million and a Hollywood fiance can help make things better.

  10. If he thinks some new team is going to treat him better than Green Bay has he’s delusional. I’d love to be a fly on the wall the moment it hits him that his new team isn’t asking his advice on the roster and has no intent of keeping him at a huge salary past a couple-year window.

  11. The bottom line is that Rodgers isn’t passionate about football. He doesn’t have that laser focus on the game. I could be wrong, but I don’t see him going back to the Packers. He’ll be spending his fall and winter in southern California, figuring out if he has media opportunities.

  12. If Aaron does show up (I don’t think he will, someone will pay him big bucks like Amazon or another network to call games) coaches will have to worry what type of effort he will put out or will he be much more inclined to make “NFL business decisions” to not getting hit. running with the ball or scrambling in the pocket turning into a check down offense which usually don’t work. GB should take what they can get and move on.

  13. I’d rather be playing golf with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson Dechambeau also…

  14. Wouldn’t it be great if he came back after the summer of drama to huge fanfare and media hype, only to win 8 games and miss the playoffs?

  15. There are only two possibilities: 1) AR plays for the Packers as usual; or 2) He retires, forever. That’s it, any other scenarios are not possible.

    AR is not going to hold out. He is not going to demand a trade. He is not going to come in and play substandard ball. He is not going to sit out a year and then come back. None of those things will happen.

  16. All you Green Bay fans now pretend you don’t need Rodgers to win, Did you watch football the last 10 years he is the only reason you won games not your defense not your running game not your wide outs certainly not your coaches or front office just Rodgers. In the event he doesn’t show up you will find all this out Go Pack Go

  18. mogogo1 says:
    July 6, 2021 at 10:50 am
    If he thinks some new team is going to treat him better than Green Bay has he’s delusional. I’d love to be a fly on the wall the moment it hits him that his new team isn’t asking his advice on the roster and has no intent of keeping him at a huge salary past a couple-year window.
    —————————————-

    Any team with an actual owner would treat Rodgers better than the Packers have.

    He wasted the majority of his career with a below average coach, who was gifted a Super Bowl by an outstanding young Aaron Rodgers.

    Once the coach was finally removed, a simple offensive scheme has resulted in two NFC championship appearances. Somehow management decided not to fully commit to Aaron Rodgers… maybe because there’s no owner there to ensure the franchise players are treated differently?

    If there was a normal ownership set up for this franchise; McCarthy would have been gone 5 years sooner, and there’s no way the management would have gotten away with these bonehead decisions.

  19. Well now we all know what Vegas thinks. 9 wins. Vegas knows something. Go pack

  20. Relax. Rodgers knows what he’s doing. Let’s see the list of all quarterbacks and their off-season plans with their receivers. All of them, not just the luckiest.

  22. Will this guy not learn to take after Brady, even after he embarrassed him in the NFC Championship game.

  23. What kind of message are the Packers sending to Jordan Love? I mean, if you trade up in the first round to draft a QB, and he’s already had a year in your system, he should be ready to go. He’s your QB. Mahomes threw 50 TD passes after sitting out and learning the system his rookie year. Love was the Mahomes of the draft, and they traded up for him, just like Andy Reid traded up for Mahomes. If you’ve flubbed the opportunity to trade an aging HOF QB and get perhaps 3 first round picks, what’s going on? The only reason would be that you aren’t impressed enough with Jordan Love. The Packers don’t have an owner like the other 31 teams do. Who’s in charge? Apparently, nobody.

  24. One thing I’ve learned from watching football for over 50 years now is you see these talented yet selfish diva’s spending their peak years complaining and holding out then, when they’re out of the league for 15 to 20 years you hear them saying how they regret wasting those peak years. I’m talking to you, Mr. Dickerson and YOU, Mr. Rogers. You have no idea just how fortunate you are. Stop whining and play ball. You’re being paid very well to play a game; a game that’s a team sport.

  25. The “lucky” ones practice and prepare. They care. They don’t care about MVP awards and drama. They earned the trust of their team.

    Oh, and again, luck never entered the picture. Time to accept that.

    Laziest of arguments and we’ve seen a lot of them from guys Brady has put in the trash heap over 20 years.

  27. Aaron Rodgers has never set up an informal camp to play catch with his receivers in the offseason.
    Why would it even be news that he continued that trend another year.
    Man, everybody is seriously grasping at straws….

