Aaron Rodgers hasn’t gathered with his receivers, yet

USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers together for efforts to prepare for 2021 training camp. It’s unknown whether one or more sessions will happen before the Packers report for training camp in three weeks.

Of course, it’s also unknown whether Rodgers will show up for training camp. Even if he does, he and his key teammates won’t have the same preparation they’d have in a normal offseason.

Meanwhile, the guy who beat Rodgers in the NFC Championship — and who faces him today in a golf match — has spent the offseason focusing on getting better. And as the saying goes, if you ain’t gettin’ better, you’re gettin’ worse.

While I still think Rodgers will show up for football season, maybe he won’t. If, as he said Monday, the offseason consisted of a focus on mental health and if that means engaging in no formal or informal football workouts of any kind, maybe Rodgers’ mental health during football season will mean not playing football at all. At least, not for the Packers.