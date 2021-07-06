Antonio Gibson aiming for 1,000 rushing yards this year

Getty Images

Antonio Gibson accomplished plenty of things during the 2020 season, but fell short of one milestone he has set signs on hitting in his second NFL campaign.

Gibson came into the NFL as a running back after playing a primary role as a receiver while at Memphis and spent his rookie year showing that he can handle the job. Gibson ran 170 times for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games, which he hopes sets the stage for his first 1,000-yard season on the ground.

“That was something I really wanted,” Gibson said, via the team’s website. “This year, I’m priding myself on surpassing that.”

Gibson called the 2020 season “a learning process” for him and he expects to hit the ground running this time around. If he can avoid injury, he should have a good shot at continuing to run all the way to his goal.