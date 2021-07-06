Colts think their receivers are better than other people do

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard is not a proponent of “right out the gate free agency where you’re paying B players A-plus money” and one spot that he’s resisted making any big swings in that market is wide receiver.

The only free agent receiver the Colts signed this offseason was one of their own as they brought T.Y. Hilton back for a 10th season in Indianapolis. Ballard said on The Athletic Football Show with Robert Mays that Hilton “can still play” and that the Colts are confident about the entire group despite not having a wideout that makes defenses say “holy crap man, how are we gonna stop this guy?”

“I’m betting on Michael Pittman, who I think’s got a chance to be really good,” Ballard said, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “I thought he ended the year strong. He had a big playoff game with over 100 yards. Everybody just ignores Zach Pascal, but all he’s done is catch touchdowns over the last two years. And then getting Parris Campbell back is a big bonus and he’s looked great during the offseason. We think we’re a little better than other people do.”

The Colts are making a big bet on quarterback Carson Wentz along with the one they’re making on their wide receiving corps. Hitting on both would be further affirmation of the approach that Ballard has put in place to build the Colts over the last few years.