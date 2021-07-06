Dan Arnold feels ready for bigger role after signing with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t get much production from their tight ends as receivers last season and offensive coordinator Joe Brady said that runs counter to the coaching style he was exposed to while rising through the assistant ranks.

Brady said that “the tight ends are the most important position on the field” in that approach because of the matchup problems they can create for opposing defenses and that the team has emphasized increasing the productivity at the position. One part of that emphasis involved a free agent signing with a link to Brady.

Dan Arnold was with the Saints in 2018 when Brady was an offensive assistant in New Orleans and he subsequently moved on to Arizona. He caught 31 passes for the Cardinals last year, which was more than the Panthers got from all their tight ends, and he feels ready for a bigger role.

“I’m just ready to take on a bigger role, I guess,” Arnold said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Having the opportunity to start becoming a good player and a guy who can make a difference on this team, I’m most excited for that. I feel like I’ve done my time; I’m ready to go out and make plays consistently.”

With DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey occupying the thoughts of opposing defenses, there’s a spot for a tight end to make an impact in the Carolina passing game. If Arnold can fill that spot, new quarterback Sam Darnold will have even more to work with in his first season with the Panther.