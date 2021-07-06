Delanie Walker: I think Anthony Firkser is going to be elite

USA TODAY Sports

Delanie Walker is currently a free agent who would like to continue his career after spending 2020 out of the game. But he feels like one of his former teammates is set up for big-time success in the upcoming season.

Walker praised Titans tight end Anthony Firkser during a podcast appearance with Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Firkser has been in the league since 2017 and with the Titans since 2018. But now that both Walker and Jonnu Smith are no longer with Tennessee, Firkser has his best opportunity yet to display what he can do.

“He sat under me for years and I tried to teach him everything I know, but the dude’s got wiggles. He can get open, he can catch the ball. I think he’s going to be elite,” Walker said, via NFL Media. “Just adding Julio [Jones], it’s gonna open … more opportunities for him — over the middle, with matchups against linebackers. And that’s gonna be hard for them to cover him, ’cause he destroys linebackers within seconds. It’s gonna be good.”

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, Firkser has 72 career receptions for 816 yards with three touchdowns. Playing 32 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps last year, he caught 39 passes for 387 yards with a TD.

Walker and Firkser were teammates in 2018 and 2019.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good year for him,” Walker said. “I’m excited. I hope he does well, ‘cause I want him to get paid. That’s what it comes down to, just hope he does well. I know he built his confidence over the years. Now he has that opportunity to be the starter. I told him the last time I saw him, I said, ‘It’s your opportunity, don’t lose it — cause they don’t give it to many people often.’

“He has the opportunity to be great. And I think with Julio and A.J. [Brown] and Derrick Henry, that opportunity is high.”