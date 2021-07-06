Had NFL been more accepting of marijuana, Ricky Williams believes he would be in Canton

July 6, 2021
At The University of Texas, Ricky Williams became one of the best running backs in college football history with 7,206 yards from scrimmage and 75 touchdowns. In 1998, he set 21 NCAA records, rushed for 2,124 yards and 27 touchdowns and won the Heisman Trophy with the greatest percentage of first-place votes in history.

Williams said he began smoking marijuana his senior season after breaking up with a girlfriend who began dating a quarterback on the team.

“I wouldn’t have won the Heisman without [marijuana],” Williams told Greg Bishop of SI.com.

But Williams, 44, isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his marijuana use.

The NFL suspended Williams five times in his NFL career for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He missed two full seasons.

As it was, Williams finished his 11-year NFL career with 10,009 rushing yards and 74 total touchdowns.

Williams told Bishop he believes he would have earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame had pro sports been more accepting and more understanding of marijuana. “But he rejects the notion that he should have sought only money and celebrity,” Bishop writes. “To him, a bust in Canton without the rest of what he calls ‘my path’ would have been an unfulfilled life. He says he would have ‘hated myself.’”

Williams has become an advocate of marijuana usage for professional athletes, recently defending track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

He is working on his own strain of cannabis called “Highsmith.”

7 responses to “Had NFL been more accepting of marijuana, Ricky Williams believes he would be in Canton

  1. It wasn’t up to the NFL. If he could have stayed away from it and played, he might have been in the HOF. His choice.

  2. Or if he could have just put down the kind bud during the season, he may have made it to Canton.

  3. Former Athletes seem to always want to be in the news and gain sympathy. Ricky Williams and Megatron come to mind.

  4. I’m sure many others would say they would be in HOF if the NFL was accepting of ‘Performance Enhancing drugs’…..

  5. I would listen to arguments that he should go into the Hall despite his marijuana-shortened career. He was a phenomenal back, and had a couple of dominant seasons. If any of his teams had been more successful, I could see it. He knew the rules. He broke the rules. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a great football player.

  6. The comments pro players state about marijuana are pointless. Federally it is still illegal. Personal feelings set aside on the topic… They sign a contract knowing full well it is an illegal substance they cannot use while being affiliated with The NFL. How about some personal accountability.

  7. Please. The guy was a good RB, but nothing more. Still one of the worst trades ever.

    Ricky Williams loves him some Ricky Williams. Corey Dillon can’t even get into Canton and he was much better than you.

