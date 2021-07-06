Latavius Murray wants to be more efficient this season

Getty Images

Saints running back Latavius Murray ran the ball 146 times during the 2019 season and posted the same number of carries in 2020, but the team got a bit more out of Murray the second time around.

He ran for 19 more yards in 2020 and posted his highest yards per carry since his rookie season in 2014. Murray also saw his yards per catch increase while complementing Alvin Kamara in the New Orleans backfield and he would like to see his efficiency continue to move in the right direction in his third season as a Saint.

“For me personally, I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously or just the best ever to be honest with you,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “So I want to run the ball well, protect, catch the ball, and just have the best year. That’s how I go into each year, being the best I can.”

Kamara’s presence means Murray is unlikely to reach the kind of raw numbers he mustered as a lead back earlier in his career, but any more he can bring to the table as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback this year will be appreciated.