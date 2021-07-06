N’Keal Harry no lock to make Patriots’ roster

July 6, 2021
The Patriots chose wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which ordinarily ought to buy him a few years or a safe roster spot. But Harry is no sure thing to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021.

Harry is in danger of not making the 53-man roster, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots prioritized improving at wide receiver this offseason, bringing in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, which indicated that they weren’t thrilled with Harry’s development. That’s no surprise; trough two NFL seasons, Harry has just 45 catches for 414 yards.

Harry has guaranteed base salaries of $1.4 million this year and $1.9 million next year, and the Patriots would obviously prefer not to have to pay that to someone who’s not even on the team anymore. But that may be their best option if Harry doesn’t step up his game in training camp and the preseason.

10 responses to "N'Keal Harry no lock to make Patriots' roster

  1. He needs a fresh start somewhere else. He has talent, just didn’t work out here. With no special teams value, he looks like a goner.

  3. Laquon Treadwell levels of bust. Maybe even more so considering how high on him everyone was coming out of ASU

  4. Especially when from that same draft in the 3rd round one was Terry McClaurin. Goes to show talent evaluators don’t always get it right.

  5. The only question is who is the bigger bust: N’Keal Harry or Isaiah Wynn? At least Wynn shows some promise in the few games in which actually manages to play…. Harry doesn’t even to that

  6. Deebo Samuel
    A.J. Brown
    Mecole Hardman
    D.K. Metcalf
    Terry McLaurin

    These names were ALL still on the board when BB took Harry. So many of his draft picks aren’t just busts, they are mysteries in what could have been…

  7. showmeonsunday says:
    July 6, 2021 at 11:28 am
    Mecole Hardman? Jakobi Meyers ranks not far off from AJ Brown in numerous categories and he hasn’t had a qb in 2 years.

    Meyers is a theft.

    Edelman says hello. It doesn’t matter where you are drafted with a rookie cap.

    When BB unearths so many gems in the later rounds, all the whining makes you people look really dumb.

  8. Making a list about who your team whiffed on and passed on after the fact is easy. You can do it with every team. Belichick did have a dry spell, drafting in the bottom 4, but I love the last 2 drafts. We shall see. Belichick is unrivelled with late round pks and UFAs. I would bet the Pats have the most Pro Bowlers in the last 20 yrs in the NFL. Most couldn’t go because they were in the Super Bowl. They will surprise this year.

  9. typical Pats bias…

    Pats draft Harry Press: “what a steal, classic Bilichick, brilliant”

    Pats cut Harry Press: “what a move by the Pats. classic Bilichick. brilliant”

  10. AJ Brown last year: 70 receptions, 1,075 yards and 11 TDs

    Jakobi freakin’ Meyers: 59 reception, 729 yards 0 TDS.

    It is clear defenses are more scared of Meyers which is why they make it so hard for him to get in the end zone.

    #BelichickForever

