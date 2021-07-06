N’Keal Harry requests a trade

Earlier on Tuesday, Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was named as a player in danger of not making the roster by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

As it turns out, Harry would like to play elsewhere in 2020.

Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, formally requested a trade on Tuesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

“For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England,” Tooson said in a statement. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That’s why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

“N’Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it.”

Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards with four touchdowns in two seasons since he was selected at No. 32 overall in 2019 out of Arizona State. The Patriots added several weapons in free agency to improve their passing attack, including receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, plus tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Harry already received limited opportunities with the Patriots, and those are likely to be further reduced.

Harry carries a base salary of $1.4 million in 2021 and $1.9 million in 2022.

27 responses to “N’Keal Harry requests a trade

  2. Only reason he isn’t living up to expectations is that he does not have a quarterback. Cam is not the answer in NE…

  3. Go get him, Brad Holmes! Detroit needs all the help it can get at WR, and we seem to have a thing for guys with chips on their shoulder.

    I haven’t seen much of Harry (has anyone?) but surely there is plenty of quality football ahead of him. Still gotta wonder why BB hasn’t unlocked it, though…

  4. Maybe we can trade him back to college for some pom poms or something useful.

  8. Good riddance and don’t let the door hit you on the way out. 1st round bust with two underwhelming seasons

  9. Yeah, a request for a trade because the previously injured player is not getting enough targets… That’s going to go over real good with Belichick. Of course, Belichick might be working on getting rid of him anyway.

  10. Obviously saw Mac and Cam throwing. No QB, and as a head coach, Bill hasn’t won anything without Brady. I’d be begging for a way out.

  11. As bad as he has been, I come see someone like the Colts giving him a chance if he was cut.

  12. He will probably get cut. I’m sure a few teams will take a shot. Vikings could check him out.

  13. Didn’t come into the best situation but I’m sure there is no better opportunity than last year. No receivers and you still can’t get looks. Jakobi did well.

  14. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college.

    ++++++++++++++++++++
    Easily stopped at the point of attack in the pros. Your college stats don’t mean a thing now. Get over it and get better.

  15. “As it turns out, Harry would like to play elsewhere in 2020.”

    He’ll need a time machine for that.

  16. Im embarrassed that I compared him to Anquan Boldin coming out of college. This guy couldn’t hold Anquan’s jockstrap! Bye!

  17. BB won’t like this going public. Which ever scout suggested this kid needs to be reassigned.

    Chad Jackson 2.0

    At least Jakobi Meyers is a stud in fhe making. Now they just need a QB to emerge.

  19. I read somewhere people were bitching about Brady not working well with him. Brady had Deion Branch and David Givens as rookies and they played pretty well. Better than Harry has. He’ll be lucky to be traded and if he is it’s probably not going to be to a team with a QB situation that is much better than New Englands…

  20. Harry was known to frequently quit on plays and routes and was force fed the ball at ASU his last two years. More than half of his total TDs in his last year came in two games. He was a good WR with good talent and good size. Let’s not pretend he was Ja’Marr Chase from two years ago, who actually was virtually unstoppable and a dominant downfield threat.

  21. “unstoppable at the point of attack in college”

    That says it all – NFL isn’t college & the PAC-14 is the weakest Power 5 by far.

    I’m willing to trade an 8th rd pick for him or maybe Laquon Treadwell

  22. Just release him they would probably have to trade a 7th with him to get a future 7th. I think New England misused him but he has also been very poor when on the field. Now that NE has brought in a lot of WR to compete, instead of competing he wants out. Give him what he wants but just release him. It is not very likely he is going to be higher on another NFL though.

  24. sneakers19 says:
    July 6, 2021 at 2:29 pm
    Only reason he isn’t living up to expectations is that he does not have a quarterback. Cam is not the answer in NE…
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Cam isn’t the answer, BUT Brady was there in 19.

  25. If we can get a 7th, please take it BB. Look forward to seeing this Dominant Downfield Threat continue murdering the league elsewhere

  26. He can’t get off the line quickly, can’t get separation, and runs inconsistent routes. He is one hell of a blocker though. What more can you expect from a 1st round pick that BB overruled his scouts and drafted.

  27. Big bust by the Hoodie, but he will cut him and move on. Smart move for the team.

