N’Keal Harry requests a trade

Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was named as a player in danger of not making the roster by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

As it turns out, Harry would like to play elsewhere in 2020.

Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, formally requested a trade on Tuesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

“For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England,” Tooson said in a statement. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That’s why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

“N’Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it.”

Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards with four touchdowns in two seasons since he was selected at No. 32 overall in 2019 out of Arizona State. The Patriots added several weapons in free agency to improve their passing attack, including receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, plus tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Harry already received limited opportunities with the Patriots, and those are likely to be further reduced.

Harry carries a base salary of $1.4 million in 2021 and $1.9 million in 2022.