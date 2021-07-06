Patriots sign Mac Jones

Getty Images

Another 2021 first-round quarterback has signed on the line.

According to multiple reports, Mac Jones signed his four-year rookie contract with the Patriots on Tuesday. As the 15th overall pick, Jones’ slotted deal is worth a guaranteed $15.6 million.

New England will have to make a decision on whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Jones is not expected to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when the season opens in September, with Cam Newton New England’s current QB1. Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are also on the Patriots’ roster at the position.

With Jones now under contract, there are just two first-round quarterbacks who have yet to sign: Jets No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and 49ers No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Chicago’s Justin Fields put pen to paper in June. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence did so earlier this week.