Patriots sign Mac Jones

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 6, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
Getty Images

Another 2021 first-round quarterback has signed on the line.

According to multiple reports, Mac Jones signed his four-year rookie contract with the Patriots on Tuesday. As the 15th overall pick, Jones’ slotted deal is worth a guaranteed $15.6 million.

New England will have to make a decision on whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Jones is not expected to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when the season opens in September, with Cam Newton New England’s current QB1. Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are also on the Patriots’ roster at the position.

With Jones now under contract, there are just two first-round quarterbacks who have yet to sign: Jets No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and 49ers No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Chicago’s Justin Fields put pen to paper in June. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence did so earlier this week.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Patriots sign Mac Jones

  1. I think he found out Harry asked for a trade and then he signed right away.

  2. The latest Belichick stroke of GENIUS. Nobody else picked him before the middle of the first round because they don’t have his insights. He and Saban were in lockstep. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nick did him a solid and threw San Francisco off the scent.

    Everyone else is playing checkers while Bill is playing Magic the Gathering.

  4. I’m going to save this article just in case Jones becomes the greatest quarterback in Patriots history.

  5. Easily the 6th best quarterback in the division after after Allen, Zach, Tua, Trubisky and Cam. Great signing.

  6. I love how the media keeps thinking Newton is entitled. Get the pandemic 2020 season out of your head. BB wanted a veteran to start during a pandemic and no preseason or normalcy. It’s over. He doesn’t
    hand jobs over even if he felt forced to last year.

    Newton will not look at all like a starter in preseason games and Stidham and Jones will easily have a better showing and produce more. Newton is not going to all of a sudden fix his shoulder or emerge as a pure passer with accuracy out of the woodwork.

    Cam Newton hasn’t looked like a good qb in many, many years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.