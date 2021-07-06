Report: Cameron Kinley can delay Navy commission, go to Bucs training camp

USA TODAY Sports

It appears cornerback Cameron Kinley will get his chance to make the Buccaneers roster in training camp this summer.

Lucas Tomlinson of FOX News reports that the Pentagon is set to announce that defense secretary Lloyd Austin will allow Kinley to attend camp with the Buccaneers. Kinley is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and had been barred from delaying his commission to the Navy in order to pursue a professional football career in June.

A 2017 rule barring athletes from delaying their commissions was reversed in 2019 to allow for exemptions, but Kinley did not receive one while players graduating from other service academies were able to get them. The decision was met with confusion from Kinley and calls from many others to reverse course.

Kinley played 27 games in college and left school with 88 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. He signed with the Bucs after going undrafted and took part in portions of their offseason program.