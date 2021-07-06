Trai Turner: Steelers play my style of football

Getty Images

The Steelers have remade their offensive line with four projected new starters. The latest change has come at right guard with the team releasing David DeCastro, who needs ankle surgery, and quickly signing Trai Turner.

Turner spoke to Omar Ruiz of NFL Media on Tuesday about his decision to sign a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

“It’s just one of those teams, one of those organizations that they always compete, always in the game, and play my style of football,” Turner said. “They have a great quarterback at the head of the center, but they like to run the ball. That’s something I’m excited about.”

The Steelers’ focus this season was improving their run game after ranking last in the NFL in rushing in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged only 84.4 yards per game, prompting the team to draft Najee Harris in the first round.

Turner is ready for the Steelers to return to their “smash-mouth” roots.

“I believe in my game. I think I’m a dominant run-blocker,” Turner said. “I think I’ve shown that throughout the years. I’m just excited to come in and just be with the group of guys and learn, but also give out information, if that makes sense. Just go out there and compete. I think competing is the biggest thing. When you go out there and you compete, good things happen. So, I’m excited about it.”

The Steelers’ starting lineup could have Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner at the tackle positions, Kevin Dotson at left guard and J.C. Hassenauer at center.