Anthony Lynn: It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Jared Goff

Getty Images

The Lions are clearly beginning a new era in 2021 — not just with a new General Manager and head coach, but also with a new quarterback.

Since he was traded from Los Angeles to Detroit, Jared Goff has said he feels “empowered” to help craft the offense around what he feels he’s best at. During an appearance on the Compas on the Beat podcast this week, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told Gilbert Manzano and Fernando Ramirez how much he’s enjoyed Goff.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Jared,” Lynn said. “Just giving him some input and watching him grow as a leader on our football team, that’s been really cool to see. But he’s had some really good practices and hopefully that carries over to training camp and the regular season. But I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”

While Lynn and Goff technically shared a city from 2017-2020, they weren’t in the same conference so they didn’t necessarily run in the same football circles. But the Chargers and Rams shared joint training camp practices in two of those seasons. Plus, the Rams beat the Chargers in 2018.

“I watched the guy for two years up close and personal in practice and I was always impressed with his arm talent,” Lynn said.

Time will tell if Lynn, head coach Dan Campbell, and QBs coach Mark Brunell can get the best out of Goff so that he returns to his strong level of play from 2017-2018. If they can, then the Lions may have a quarterback of the present and future.