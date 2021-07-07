Bears announce 14 open training camp practices

Getty Images

Bears fans will have 14 opportunities to see the team practice during training camp this summer.

The team announced its camp schedule on Wednesday and it includes 14 free practices for the public. There will be about 1,000 tickets available for each practice and those interested in attending have to register on the team’s website for a chance to receive entry.

One of those practices will take place at Soldier Field on Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m. and the rest will be at the team’s Halas Hall facility.

The Bears also confirmed that they will host the Dolphins for a pair of practices on August 11 and 12. Those practices will come before their August 14 preseason game and will not be open to members of the public.