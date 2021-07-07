Bucs G.M. Jason Licht “thrilled” Cameron Kinley will get chance to play

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley was granted permission on Tuesday to play football this season after his deferral for his commission was initially denied last month.

General Manager Jason Licht released a statement Tuesday night expressing his gratitude that Kinley will have the chance to compete with the Buccaneers in training camp later this month.

“Today we were informed by the office of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III that Cameron Kinley has been granted permission to delay his commission to the United States Navy in order to pursue an opportunity to play in the National Football League,” Licht said in a statement. “We are thrilled for Cameron and very much appreciate the Pentagon’s willingness to work with him so that he may compete at training camp for a chance to earn a spot on our roster.”

Kinley signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the Naval Academy in May. Kinley was the only incoming NFL player from an armed services academy that was denied the chance to play. Jon Rhattigan (West Point/Seahawks), Nolan Laufenberg (Air Force/Broncos), George Silvanic (Air Force/Rams), and Parker Ferguson (Air Force/Jets) had been granted waivers to play in the NFL and delay their commissions.

Kinley played 27 games at Navy, making 88 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.