CFL, XFL not pursuing formal working arrangement at this time

Getty Images

Any thoughts about the Canadian Football League and the XFL joining forces in 2022 are officially on hold.

The CFL engaged in talks about a working partnership with the XFL after a group including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought its remaining assets following the upstart league’s aborted 2020 return to action. The XFL will not play in 2021 and the CFL released a statement on Wednesday saying it will not pursue any collaboration for next year at the moment.

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive,” the statement said. “While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.”

“We at the CFL are now squarely focused on preparing for August 5th and the start of our 2021 regular season, which will culminate December 12 with the playing of the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ontario. We are looking forward to this year and a bright future for our league.”

There are no concrete plans for the XFL to get back on the field in 2022 and any hopes of a CFL-XFL alliance will remain faint ones until there’s some sign that the league will actually play football again in the future.