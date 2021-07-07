Dolphins announce training-camp schedule, with 14 open practices

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will hold training camp this year for the first time at the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that 2021 camp will include 14 open practices.

Tickets are free, with season-ticket holders getting first dibs today and the general public tomorrow. All tickets must be reserved through Ticketmaster.

The first open practice happens on Saturday, July 31 — the NFL’s recommended but not mandatory “Back Together Saturday” event.

On August 18 and August 19, the Dolphins will host the Falcons for joint practices.

The Dolphins barely missed the playoffs in 2020, and expectations are higher than they’ve been in years. It won’t be easy to get one of the season postseason spots, however, given the number of great teams in the AFC.