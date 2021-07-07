Drew Lock unhurt after lug nut shatters his windshield

USA TODAY Sports

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was uninjured when a lug nut flew across the median and plugged in his car’s windshield as he was driving through Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted photos of Lock’s windshield: “Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23. Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. Have a safe season now and into the future.”

A car going the opposite direction on Interstate 70 lost a tire, which flew across the median in front of Lock’s car, according to Colleen Flynn of Fox 31. Lock avoided the tire, but the lug nut sent glass into the car after impaling the windshield on the driver’s side.

Lock’s car was towed after the incident.