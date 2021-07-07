Looming N’Keal Harry divorce underscores New England’s struggles with young receivers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2021, 8:21 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The bad news is that the Patriots made receiver N'Keal Harry the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. The worse news is that they supposedly had him graded “a lot higher” than that.

Now that his agent has done what agents are supposed to do when it comes to salvaging Harry’s career, attempting to quit the Patriots before he’s inevitably fired, the broader question is this: Why do the Patriots keep getting it so wrong with rookie receivers taken in the upper rounds of the draft?

Who can remember Aaron Dobson, a second-round pick in 2013? More accurately, can anyone remember Aaron Dobson? Then there was Taylor Price, a third-round pick in 2010.

Brandon Tate, a third-rounder in 2009, was cut after two seasons. Second-rounder Chad Jackson became a bust as the 36th overall pick in the draft.

Other than Deion Branch, a second-round pick in 2002 who became a Super Bowl MVP, the Patriots have struggled to find competent, productive, consistent receivers in the first three rounds of the draft.

It’s easy to attribute these issues to a failure to make good draft decisions. And that surely becomes a factor, especially with coach Bill Belichick and company often valuing intangibles like leadership and love of football over raw ability.

At some level, however, the question becomes whether the Patriots are properly developing these players. Is the coaching staff sufficiently patient with young receivers who may be overwhelmed by the Patriots Offense and/or The Patriot Way? Or do they quickly pivot to someone else, treating these young players with the same sink-or-swim standard that applies across the roster?

Whatever the case, a 2019 first-rounder seems to be on his way out. And the Patriots drafted Harry with guys like D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin on the board.

  1. I feel like if it was culture or coaching, some of those guys would have gone on to success with other teams. Tate became a decent kick returner and had full if not spectacular career, but the others pretty much busted. So unless the culture or coaching completely broke them, they were likely just way overdrafted.

  2. Lets see what happens to him after he leaves NE. I don’t think he has it in him. He doesn’t set himself apart from the rest.

  3. As a Pats fan it’s been frustrating for aure over the years, I think it’s a combination of things. A Tough playbook and one that doesn’t necessarily value the outside receivers or deep threats. BB not wanting to pay a premium for WR, much like RB, wanting the offense to be multi dimensional and definitely a bad evaluation on their part too. It’s been painful to watch WRs over the years, but they’ve run their offense between the numbers, RBs, TEs, etc… so it changes each week and difficult to game plan for. I’d say overall they’ve managed my expectations as fan just fine over the last 20 years.

    BB seems to thrive coaching up UFAs, with little money incentives and strong will to listen/work, but few high round picks have worked out, especially at WR and I’ll throw in CB too.

    But let’s not crush BB the GM as he’s managed the cap, players and drafted other positions well overall, keeping the team ‘in it’ for over two decades. Now we’ll see over the next couple years ‘how much was Tom, how much was Bill’ but my guess is it was both, hence the 6 championships together.

  4. We are quickly learning it was 100% Tom Brady. Now the Pats went out and had a panicked off-season. Throwing tons of money at very mediocre players. Going to be fun watching them struggle to a .500 record again.

