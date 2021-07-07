Patrick Mahomes provides key support for youth football

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and USA Football want to help youth football coaches learn how to become good youth football coaches. To that end, Mahomes and USA Football have partnered to host youth football coaching clinics over the course of the summer.

Via the Associated Press, the clinics will occur on July 27 in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. Another will happen on July 31 in Webb City, Missouri. The third will happen on August 7 in Kansas City.

Also, Mahomes will provide (through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation) operating grants in the amount of $2,000 each to 15 area youth leagues in the region.

“Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development,” Mahomes said in a release. “I’m happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the K.C. region.”

Balancing the positive impact of smart coaching, unfortunately, is the potentially negative impact of dumb coaching. Hopefully, efforts like these will give the proper guidance to coaches who truly care about helping kids to learn football and to develop life skills that will resonate years beyond the season ends.