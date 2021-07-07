Sean McDermott expects Josh Allen’s contract situation to work itself out in due time

Getty Images

The Bills will get a long-term extension completed with Josh Allen at some point in the next two years. The only question is: When?

The Bills exercised Allen’s fifth-year option, which guaranteed him a $23.106 million salary for the 2022 season, and they even have the franchise tag to use in 2023 if necessary.

Both sides hope it won’t drag out that long, but there also is no rush.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield also are eligible for long-term extensions as other first-rounders in the class of 2018. None of the three appear close to a deal, so it’s a wait to see who becomes the first to get an extension completed.

“These things handle themselves,” Bills coach Sean McDermott told the NFL Network on Wednesday. “They work themselves out when you’ve got two parties that want to be together and have the same end goal in mind. So, Josh is a great young talent, and he fits just so well with Buffalo and the city and the town and the people of Buffalo. I firmly believe it’s going to work itself out.”

Allen, 25, has led the Bills to a 28-15 record in his three seasons and the team reached the AFC Championship Game last season. Allen earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2020 when he threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Bills expect Allen to show even more improvement this season.

“Josh has just done such an incredible job,” McDermott said. “He’s wired the right way. He puts in a lot of time and effort, I can tell you that, when he’s away from us in honing his craft and the work he puts in with Jordan Palmer. So every year Josh has come back from the time off, he’s gotten better, and he’s worked on a couple of aspects in particular of his game. This year has been no different to this point, and now that he’s been away from us and as we head into camp, I’m anxious to see how he looks again and how he’s improved in the time we’ve been apart here over the last four or five weeks.”