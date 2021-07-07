Sean McVay: I think the future is so bright for Van Jefferson

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a deep group of wide receivers, led by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles added to it during the offseason, signing veteran DeSean Jackson and selecting Tutu Atwell during the second round of the spring’s draft.

But the club also has Van Jefferson, who was coincidentally selected at the same second-round spot — No. 57 — as Atwell in 2020. Jefferson appeared in every game as a rookie, but played just 23 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps. He caught 19 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown. He also caught six passes for 46 yards with a TD in a pair of postseason games.

Head coach Sean McVay noted during the offseason program that Jefferson could be a major contributor in the coming year.

“You can see he’s really put the work in,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “He’s come back establishing himself as a legitimate dude, a guy that we’re counting on for big things and I think the future is so bright for this guy.”

It’ll probably take some work for Jefferson to crack the top of the Rams’ wide receiver rotation, with Woods and Kupp on track to lead the way in targets. But if Jefferson continues progressing, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to catch passes from Matthew Stafford in 2021.