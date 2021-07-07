Travis Etienne: Trevor Lawrence has really helped with learning real receiver routes

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne in the first round of this year’s draft based on his work as a running back at Clemson, but their plans for him at the professional level are more expansive.

Etienne worked as a wide receiver during the team’s rookie minicamp and offseason program in what he called a chance to “maximize my opportunity” to make an impact in the Jacksonville offense. Etienne’s work has come alongside college teammate and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and he said in a video for Panini America that being with the quarterback has made taking on his new duties an easier task.

“So now I am just like kind of learning real receiver routes and having Trev here to go just do simple things as run routes outside and just kind of go over it by ourselves, [it] has really been great for me and really helped me just speed up that process,” Etienne said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

With James Robinson and Carlos Hyde also on the roster at running back, the more Etienne can do the better for his chances of being on the field early and often as a rookie.