Brandon Dunn declares himself 100 percent after fracturing hip late last season

Getty Images

Texans defensive tackle Brandon Dunn fractured his hip late last season. Dunn is back to 100 percent and ready to compete for playing time.

“It’s been a long journey, and I’ve handled it and basically taken care of it the whole offseason,” Dunn told Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “I feel 100 percent now, and I’m ready to compete.”

Dunn signed a new three-year contract with the Texans in the 2020 offseason and had played in all 13 games before his injury against the Bears in December. He saw action on 451 defensive snaps and 67 on special teams.

Dunn totaled 26 tackles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits in 2020.

Dunn began his career with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, signing out of the University of Louisville in 2014. The Texans signed him off the Bears’ practice squad in 2015.