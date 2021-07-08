Kendall Hinton laughs at his own expense as wristband goes on display at Hall of Fame

Getty Images

When Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton was forced to play quarterback last season, it did not go well. But Hinton earned respect for hanging in there in the most difficult circumstances that any player was thrown into in any game last year. And Hinton has also earned respect for being a good sport about it.

That continued today, when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Hinton’s wristband, which had all the plays he needed to call, will go on display in Canton among the unique artifacts from the 2020 season. Hinton wrote on Twitter that he’s thrilled to be part of the Hall of Fame, even if his abysmal quarterback rating from the Broncos’ 31-3 loss to the Saints isn’t exactly something to brag about.

“What a blessing,” Hinton wrote. “Still unreal. unfortunately I’ll have to explain to my kids what a negative QBR is someday.”

Hinton, who briefly played quarterback in college, was pressed into duty when all of the quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster violated COVID-19 protocols. His wristband will be displayed alongside the one that Colts running back Tom Matte wore in 1965 when he was forced to be an emergency quarterback.