Malcolm Butler excited about “everything” in Vance Joseph’s defense

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 8, 2021, 9:01 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Butler will play his 2021 home games on the same field where he first became a household name in Super Bowl XLIX after signing with the Cardinals this offseason.

The cornerback has said he feels like he can have his best season at age 31, after tying a career-high with four picks in 2020. If he’s to excel this year, it’ll be in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme. Butler said in an interview with Lisa Matthews of the team’s website that “everything” about Joseph’s defense excites him.

“He seems like he knows how to call plays [for] situational football,” Butler said. “He knows that good football teams are led by the players, not by the coaches. And I like his scheme.

Butler also noted that playing alongside former Patriots teammate Chandler Jones and defensive lineman J.J. Watt were also factors in his decision to come to Arizona.

The Cardinals finished 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed in 2020 while going 2-5 over their last seven games. If the club is to make the postseason out of the highly competitive NFC West, Butler will have to be effective as a pass defender.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Malcolm Butler excited about “everything” in Vance Joseph’s defense

  1. An odd statement about who leads good teams. Not necessarily incorrect but considering his best play ever was the result of his preparation, his ability to perform in the moment, AND not good but great coaching, one would think he’d recognize the synergy of the two.

  2. This dude got lucky in a big game ONE TIME, (and that was because Browner had seen the play numerous times while with the Seahawks) and he thinks he’s Deion Sanders. He’s not physical enough to be elite.

  3. But does Vance Joseph agree? I mean….is he having the time of his life?

  4. Butler made a great play due to study…no questions asked…

    However… the football people will tell you that Seatlle DID NOT execute that play either. The Up WR was supposed to move Brandon Browner off the ball more… he did not… and subsequently, the route was run too shallow which allowed Butler to jump it..

  5. spicypadthai says:
    July 8, 2021 at 9:19 am
    An odd statement about who leads good teams. Not necessarily incorrect but considering his best play ever was the result of his preparation, his ability to perform in the moment, AND not good but great coaching, one would think he’d recognize the synergy of the two.

    5 1 Rate This
    ——————

    Sad, really. He still thinks he was the guy who would have known about the play in SB 49. He actually was shown the play and struggled executing in practice.

    This whole Millennial “lack of attention” quest via social media, promoted by Brady himself in all the selfishness it represents, just permeates their ego.

    It also implies he didn’t like playing for Vrabel and was held back in Tenn.

    This guy would have been nothing if not for BB. Amazing how that happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.