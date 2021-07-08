Malcolm Butler excited about “everything” in Vance Joseph’s defense

USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Butler will play his 2021 home games on the same field where he first became a household name in Super Bowl XLIX after signing with the Cardinals this offseason.

The cornerback has said he feels like he can have his best season at age 31, after tying a career-high with four picks in 2020. If he’s to excel this year, it’ll be in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme. Butler said in an interview with Lisa Matthews of the team’s website that “everything” about Joseph’s defense excites him.

“He seems like he knows how to call plays [for] situational football,” Butler said. “He knows that good football teams are led by the players, not by the coaches. And I like his scheme.”

Butler also noted that playing alongside former Patriots teammate Chandler Jones and defensive lineman J.J. Watt were also factors in his decision to come to Arizona.

The Cardinals finished 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed in 2020 while going 2-5 over their last seven games. If the club is to make the postseason out of the highly competitive NFC West, Butler will have to be effective as a pass defender.