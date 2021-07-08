Mickey Loomis: Jameis Winston has everything you want, but he will have to win job

Getty Images

For the first time since 2005, the Saints won’t have Drew Brees as their starting quarterback. It remains to be decided who will replace Brees.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are competing for the job.

Winston has more experience at quarterback than Hill, having started 70 career games and thrown for 19,812 yards and 121 touchdowns.

However, it doesn’t appear either quarterback enters training camp with an edge after the two began their competition in the offseason program. Winston will have to win the job in training camp and in the preseason if he is to become a full-time starter again.

“He’s going to be in a competition with Taysom,” General Manager Mickey Loomis told SiriusXM’s The Adam Schein Podcast. “So, you know, we’re really excited and high on Taysom just as we are on Jameis, and it’s going to be interesting to see how that, you know, shakes out. Listen, Jameis has been fantastic, and you have these impressions of guys afar, that when you get them in your building, you really learn a lot about them. He did just fantastic — fantastic as a teammate, fantastic representative of the organization. He’s a smart, smart football player. He’s hardworking. Just everything you would want. So I’m excited to see how this shakes out. We got a great room there with those two guys and Ian Book, who we drafted, and Trevor Siemian, who’s on our team. So I’m excited to see how that all shakes out because those guys are all about winning, and we’ll see what happens.”