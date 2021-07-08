Mickey Loomis: We’re definitely high on Taysom Hill

Getty Images

Barring some unforeseen trade on the horizon, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 will likely be either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill.

While Winston has thrown for 5,000 yards in a single season before during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a former No. 1 overall draft pick, the Saints remain infatuated with Hill abilities.

Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis described why the team remains so intrigued by Hill’s talent on SiriusXM’s The Adam Schein Podcast

“Well look, he’s a tremendous athlete, number one,” Loomis said. “He’s got a tremendous arm. He’s got tremendous speed, strength. Smart football player. Look, for what he’s done for us, to date, he has just been a great football player. I think he can be, you know, a really top-flight tight end. He can be a top-flight H-back in our league. And so first of all he’s a really great football player, but he’s got mobility. We’ve all seen him run the ball. Catch the ball. He can throw it. He’s got a lot of God-given talent. And he’s a smart football player as well, and he’s got good leadership skills. So, we’re going to see how all this shakes out, but we’re definitely high on Taysom.”

The Saints have been so committed to Hill that they have taken a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees out of the lineup in favor of Hill in certain packages and situations. With Brees now retired, the Saints will give Hill the opportunity to show he’s more than just a bit piece in their offense and will give him the chance to win the starting job. If he doesn’t, they know he’s got the ability to fill other needs in their lineup.