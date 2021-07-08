NFL, Twitter extend deal

Getty Images

Times have changed dramatically since football fans had to wait for Howard Cosell to present the highlights of the prior day’s games over fake crowd noise.

As of 2013, the NFL and Twitter did a deal that makes highlights instantaneous, and in some cases viral. The league and the 280-character social-media giant have renewed their deal. The announcement came on Thursday.

The deal includes “more than 20” sponsored Twitter “Spaces,” a new live audio feature. More importantly, the deal ensures that the league and its teams will pump highlights onto the platform. That’s the real value — the ability to see the biggest moments not very long after they have happened.

Instead of waiting, like we used to do once upon a time until 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday night, we’ll get when we want it, and like everything else, we want it now.