Nick Vannett: I think the Saints do a great job of giving TEs chances to make plays

Tight end Nick Vannett has bounced around a bit over the last couple of years, playing for the Seahawks, Steelers, and Broncos since the start of the 2019 season.

After entering the league as a Seahawks third-round pick back in 2016, he’s made a limited impact wherever he’s been. But after Denver released him in the spring, he quickly found a new home with New Orleans.

During minicamp, Vannett said he’s looking forward to playing in what he regards as an offense favorable for his position.

“I’m just excited for being in this system, especially as a tight end,” Vannett said, via the Saints website. “I think they do a great job of really giving us a legit shot of making plays in this system and I’m just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints.”

Vannett called head coach Sean Payton’s scheme “very complex” but “great all the way through.”

“There’s a lot of personnel groupings,” Vannett said. “Obviously, Sean creates a lot of opportunities for guys and puts guys in spots on the field to create mismatches, to better our chances of moving the ball down the field. I’m sure what I’ve learned right now is probably half of what there is in the playbook. I’m still learning. I’m still trying to get a grasp for it all, but I really like what I’m learning right now.”

Vannett has 75 career receptions for 686 yards with five touchdowns. But with Jared Cook signing with the Chargers this offseason and a quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, this could be Vannett’s opportunity to show how he can excel.