One week left for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals

Getty Images

July is a quiet month around the NFL until training camps get underway, but there is sometimes a flurry of activity involving franchise-tagged players in the middle of the month.

The deadline for those players to sign long-term deals with their current teams is July 15. Any player who does not sign such a contract and has signed their tag will play out the year under the terms of the franchise tag.

Ten players were tagged earlier this year and three of them — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williamas — have signed new deals. The other seven have all signed their tag and are listed below with the salary they’ll make if they don’t land new deals in the next week.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ($15.983 million).

Jets safety Marcus Maye ($10.612 million).

Panthers tackle Taylor Moton ($13.754 million).

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson ($17.88 million).

Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson ($13.754 million).

Washington guard Brandon Scherff ($18.036 million).

Saints safety Marcus Williams (10.612 million).