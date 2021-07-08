Panthers’ Jermaine Carter likes Jaycee Horn’s chances of winning defensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter loved what he saw from rookie Jaycee Horn during the team’s offseason work last month.

Carter told Will Kunkel of FOX 46 that Horn, who was the first defensive player selected in the 2021 NFL draft, looked every bit like a defensive rookie of the year candidate.

“Jaycee Horn, he’s one of those guys who can compete to be defensive rookie of the year,” Carter said. “From what I’ve seen at OTAs, that’s the kind of player he’s capable of being.”

Carter thought Horn looked good covering the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver.

“He had a good showing at his first practice,” Carter said. “He and DJ [Moore] were going at it pretty well and he held his own. He’s a great player, he’s a good athlete, he’s a big corner, he can play inside, he can play outside, and he’s not scared to come up and tackle you. In today’s NFL they like to test the corners in the running game. That’s a big asset to have a great corner like him.”