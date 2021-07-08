Patrick Mahomes excited to make another run at winning the Super Bowl this year

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 8, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

By all accounts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has recovered well from the surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot. After participating in OTAs and minicamp, Mahomes said he didn’t foresee any problems moving forward with the toe.

During a Thursday interview on NFL Network, Mahomes reiterated that stance from a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

“The toe’s feeling great,” Mahomes said. “I’m out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I’ve been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I’m just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year.”

Mahomes also recently posted a workout video that showed him running at speeds up to 20.6 miles per hour.

Entering his fifth year as a pro, Mahomes said this offseason has felt similar to the others — with one notable exception.

“It’s different in the sense that you don’t have the parades and all that different type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we’re going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game.”

The Chiefs have compiled a 38-10 record since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV before falling to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV last season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes excited to make another run at winning the Super Bowl this year

  2. Which is exactly why teams that have won multiple superbowls never seem to talk openly about winning another one before or during the season. They just look toward their next week’s opponent.

  5. The Chiefs will have a tough path back to the Super Bowl… with the Bills, Browns, Ravens, and Colts. While the Bucs path back to the Super Bowl appears much easier, especially if Rodgers isn’t playing for Green Bay and with Brees gone.

    More top tier teams in the AFC got better and are on the rise. While several top tier NFC teams will be worse.

  6. How cute. I remember when the Packers won in the 1996-97 season, he said he felt invincible like they were going to go back to the Superbowl every season he played. After a failed title defense to the Broncos, Packers never sniffed the Superbowl again with Favre. I’m sure Kurt Warner, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson all felt the same. And then the cold hard reality of roster churn and big QB contracts sets in, and you’re stuck perennially in the playoffs, but just out of reach of a championship. I hope you prove us wrong Pat, but the numbers aren’t on your side.

  7. Ya, a guy that’s been to two consecutive Super Bowls has no reason to mention winning the super bowl…. Oh wait, yes he does. The hate just shows how good he and KC are, deal with it.

  8. LOL at the haters …

    I’m not a Chiefs fan and I can understand being a Raiders/Broncos/Chargers fan and not liking the Chiefs….heck I can understand just not liking the Chiefs. But if you hate on Patrick Mahomes as a person, the issue is with you, not him. I’ve never seen that dude be anything but humble and professional…..and couple that with him being an elite QB in the league right now. Even if I was a fan of another AFC West team I’d acknowledge that he’s really really f’n good and a good person.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.