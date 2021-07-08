Patrick Mahomes excited to make another run at winning the Super Bowl this year

Getty Images

By all accounts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has recovered well from the surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot. After participating in OTAs and minicamp, Mahomes said he didn’t foresee any problems moving forward with the toe.

During a Thursday interview on NFL Network, Mahomes reiterated that stance from a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

“The toe’s feeling great,” Mahomes said. “I’m out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I’ve been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I’m just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year.”

Mahomes also recently posted a workout video that showed him running at speeds up to 20.6 miles per hour.

Entering his fifth year as a pro, Mahomes said this offseason has felt similar to the others — with one notable exception.

“It’s different in the sense that you don’t have the parades and all that different type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “But I think the beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch. You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we’re going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game.”

The Chiefs have compiled a 38-10 record since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV before falling to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV last season.