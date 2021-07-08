Saquon Barkley still won’t put a timetable on his return

Posted by Charean Williams on July 8, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
New York Giants Training Camp
Getty Images

Giants running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ repeatedly has declined to put a timetable on his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. During The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Barkely repeated what he has said for months: He is taking things “day by day.”

“Trying to get 1 percent better every single day,” Barkley told Eisen, via NFL Media.

Barkley dodged multiple questions about his return to health, including if he might begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“I think I know better than that,” Barkley said. “I’ve been in the NFL for a little bit now. I think I learned a thing or two.”

Barkley had surgery in October after injuring his knee on the eighth snap in Week 2 against the Bears.

Eisen asked Barkley if he should feel confident about taking Barkley at the top of his fantasy draft.

“If I was a betting man, I was told the best thing to do is bet on yourself, so why not?” Barkley said.

Barkley’s fourth season is a key season for him. He has played only 15 games in the two seasons since an offensive-rookie-of-the-year campaign.

The Giants have picked up his fifth-year option for 2022, but Barkley’s only hope for a long-term extension after this season comes with staying healthy and having a standout 2021 season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Saquon Barkley still won’t put a timetable on his return

  1. He’s a great example of why RB’s aren’t often taken early these days.

    It used to be the fastest guy on the field was the HoF type RB. But the game has gotten so fast that it’s nearly impossible for a RB to stay healthy for a full season, hence it isn’t a good bet to pick them early, the ROI just isn’t there. And that speed increase is on the defensive side of the ball such that the RB’s speed is equal by more than one defensive player.

  2. I am a betting man and I’ll be taking Aaron Jones as my first RB.

    – Elk Mound Elks Club Fantasy Football League champion 1998, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2019, 2020
    – Wisconsin DOT FF champ 2011, 2017, 2020

  5. So let’s stop talking about him until he does return, or makes a final decision to never return.

  6. RB is a depreciating asset as soon as you draft them. Days of Emmitt, Riggins, Peterson or guys that are the guy for over a decade are gone barring a MASSIVE rule change and since that would neuter scoring it’s never, ever going to happen. I’ve said here before I don’t think any RB is worth a grade of 1st round. Not because there aren’t extremely talented guys, but because there are extremely talented guys in 3,4,5,6,7 or undrafted. QBS, either line, CB, OLB, There is no such ability to find a likely upper product still on the shelf after most the draft at those spots. So why draft the one still fully stocked so early? It’s by far the position that transitions easiest to the pros, and the one where there are the most guys. Barkley may turn out in the end to be a HOF player, I doubt it, but it’s possible but he will never live up to that draft slot in production for NYG.

  7. Barkley may never regain his explosiveness that he had prior to this injury. Unfortunately for him and the Giants, his career will be shortened and he will never become an elite running back. This injury will have cost him millions of dollars in salary.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.