Saquon Barkley still won’t put a timetable on his return

Giants running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ repeatedly has declined to put a timetable on his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. During The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Barkely repeated what he has said for months: He is taking things “day by day.”

“Trying to get 1 percent better every single day,” Barkley told Eisen, via NFL Media.

Barkley dodged multiple questions about his return to health, including if he might begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“I think I know better than that,” Barkley said. “I’ve been in the NFL for a little bit now. I think I learned a thing or two.”

Barkley had surgery in October after injuring his knee on the eighth snap in Week 2 against the Bears.

Eisen asked Barkley if he should feel confident about taking Barkley at the top of his fantasy draft.

“If I was a betting man, I was told the best thing to do is bet on yourself, so why not?” Barkley said.

Barkley’s fourth season is a key season for him. He has played only 15 games in the two seasons since an offensive-rookie-of-the-year campaign.

The Giants have picked up his fifth-year option for 2022, but Barkley’s only hope for a long-term extension after this season comes with staying healthy and having a standout 2021 season.