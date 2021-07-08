Tom Brady poised to top 700 career TD passes, combining regular season and playoffs

Getty Images

Tom Brady is already the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, both in the regular season and in the postseason. But this year he may reach a milestone that once would have been unthinkable: 700 touchdown passes in his NFL career.

Brady has 581 career touchdown passes in the regular season, and another 83 in the postseason. That total of 664 career touchdown passes is by far the most in NFL history.

And with a good year in 2021, Brady should surpass 700 total. Brady needs 36 touchdowns to reach 700 for his career, and last year he threw 40 touchdown passes in the regular season and added another 10 in the postseason.

Drew Brees, who retired with 608 total touchdown passes (571 in the regular season and 37 in the postseason) is the only other player with even 600.

Among active players, Aaron Rodgers is second behind Brady, with 457 touchdown passes in the regular season and postseason combined. It would take Rodgers five more seasons of playing at his 2020 MVP level to reach 700. Don’t expect anyone else to join Brady in the 700 Club any time soon.