Wyatt Teller impressed with Browns “insane” continuity on offense

Getty Images

This offseason, the Browns spent a lot of resources on their defense to elevate a unit that finished 17th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed in 2020.

But Cleveland largely left its offense alone, creating significant continuity along the unit entering 2021. The club’s starting give O-linemen are all back, plus key members of the blocking scheme like tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, and David Njoku.

During an interview this week on Cleveland Browns Daily, starting right guard Wyatt Teller noted how that could be an advantage for the Browns.

“We have 11 guys on offense returning, which is insane — I’ve never heard of that,” Teller said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s website. “We’ve got the guys in the backfield who can do it at a high level … and if the best D-Line play is our own team, I’ll be very, very happy.”

The continuity extends to the coaching staff, as this is his first time having the same O-line coach in back-to-back seasons. Bill Callahan returns to the position after coming in with head coach Kevin Stefanski last year.

“It’s crazy going into Year 4 in the NFL and this is the first time having the same offensive line coach for two years in a row,” Teller said. “I’m doing my work and I’m trying to get better.”

Cleveland’s rushing offense was one of the league’s best last year with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 1,908 yards and 18 rushing TDs. If the continuity translates, both Chubb and Hunt may each have 1,000 yards rushing at the end of the year.