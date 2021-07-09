Anthony Firkser trying to keep growing and learning every day

Getty Images

Titans tight end Anthony Firkser set a career high with 39 catches during the 2020 season and the stage is set for him to set it again this season.

Firkser has backed up Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith since joining the Titans, but both players are now off the roster and that leaves Firkser in line for the No. 1 job. While Walker recently predicted that Firkser will perform at an elite level now that he’s on the top rung of the depth chart, Firkser said his top goal is to continue adding new facets to his game.

“I am trying to stick to what I have been doing since I first started, and keep growing and learning every day each year,” Firkser said, via the team’s website. “I just want to keep taking steps to improve, and really grow in areas where I have weaknesses. That’s kind of the mentality I’ve had since I entered the league. I just want to find ways to learn and grow and adapt my game. Mainly I just want to find ways to add value and help this team out.”

Firkser noted that the additions of wide receivers Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds give the team “a ton of weapons” to use on offense. The more attention the weapons other than Firkser get from defenses, the likelier it will be that he put up numbers that make Walker look prescient about what his former teammate can do.