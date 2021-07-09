Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson offseason drama is “water under the bridge”

Getty Images

Russell Wilson remains in Seattle despite expressing frustration with the organization this offseason. His agent even publicly provided a list of four teams — the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints — for whom Wilson would waive his no-trade clause.

Wilson said last month that he and the Seahawks were “on the same page,” calming down things for now.

On Friday, star linebacker Bobby Wagner said the offseason drama involving the quarterback was “overblown.”

“I think, honestly, it’s part of how the league works,” Wagner told Nate Davis of USA Today Sports. “If you lose and don’t go to the big game, they always try to figure out what went wrong, what happened, and so I think after Russell made a couple of those comments, I think it was an opportunity for a lot of people to run with it.

“I definitely feel like it was a little overblown, but it’s all water under the bridge now.”

But what if the team doesn’t have postseason success again this season? Since back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013-14, the Seahawks are only 3-5 in the playoffs, failing to get beyond the divisional round.

Winning cures all. But another wild-card-round exit by the Seahawks could lead to more discontent from Wilson, and perhaps, his exit from Seattle.