Bryant Young will go into 49ers Hall of Fame in Week 9

Getty Images

Bryant Young has had to wait more than a year for his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame and the former defensive tackle knows when that wait will come to an end.

Young was elected to the Hall in 2020, but had his induction put off until there would be fans in attendance at Levi’s Stadium. He said on 95.7 The Game that he will be inducted during Week 9 with festivities taking place on Saturday and during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

“It’s not about just me being celebrated,” Young said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I want to make sure that the people that I have the relationships [with], I played with, the organization, they’re celebrated too because everybody was a part of the success and the long-tenured career with the 49ers. So, it’s an opportunity for me to say thank you to a lot of people that were a part of it and make sure that they feel appreciated, for sure.”

Young was a first-round pick in 1994 and spent 14 seasons with the Niners. Patrick Willis and John Taylor are also slated for induction this year.