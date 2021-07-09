Cam Newton says 2016 shoulder injury affected him for years

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton says an injury to his throwing shoulder that he suffered in 2016 took years to heal and changed the way he played.

Newton posted a video on YouTube today that he filmed in September of 2020 in which he says he was just beginning to feel like his old self again for the first time in years.

“Last time I’ve been healthy?” Newton said. “Honest, 2016.”

Newton injured his throwing shoulder in December of 2016 trying to make a tackle after he threw an interception.

“I threw an interception,” Newton said. “I tried to go make the tackle, and I tried to push him out, and I extended my arm, and I messed up my AC joint. And ever since then, there’s just been a part of me that’s just been a wounded dog. Like a wounded lion almost. Just, ‘I’m not right.’ I feel good at times, but when I’m running I still feel it. So instead of running them over, I’m going to turn this shoulder and just go down.”

It’s unclear why Newton posted the video to YouTube today when he made the comments 10 months ago, but he titled his YouTube video, “What REALLY Happened To My Shoulder,” which suggests he thinks people don’t realize the full story of his shoulder injury. He did indicate, however, that the shoulder fully healed in time for the 2020 season. And that he’s posting the video today suggests he thinks he’s good to go for 2021.