Chargers hire Alex Stern as an analyst

The Chargers are hiring Alex Stern as an analyst, Seth Walder of ESPN reports.

Stern graduated from the University of Virginia in May 2020 with degrees in quantitative statistics and computer science. He began pursuing his master’s degree from UVA’s School of Data Science while working as an analytics intern for the UVA football team last season.

Stern came on the NFL’s radar in 2020 when he competed in the Big Data Bowl, a league-sponsored analytics competition for students held before the combine. He was one of six finalists, allowing him to present his work to more than 200 staffers from 31 NFL teams.

“It was a phenomenal opportunity to get my foot in the door with people from all corners of the football community,” Stern told UVA Today. “I’ve been an enormous football fan my entire life, so having the NFL pay for me to skip school for a week and go to the combine was like a dream come true.

“What I learned from talking to teams and members of the media was how I can best articulate what I’m doing and why it’s important to a non-statistical audience that doesn’t have an hour to be walked through every step I took in this process. That was a challenge, but it really helped me synthesize what I believed was most important about my work.”