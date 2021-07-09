Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reinvigorated after Super Bowl “shellacking”

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says that February’s 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV has him eagerly anticipating the start of the upcoming season and the chance to chase another title.

“That was pretty embarrassing man, taking that last loss down there in Tampa, man,” Kelce said during an NFL Network interview. “If you’re not motivated after taking a shellacking like that, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. I want to go win one more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place and that’s everybody in that building, man.”

The Chiefs were clear favorites to repeat last season before they crossed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa. Injuries along the offensive line late in the season and playoffs left a depleted unit nearly helpless against the Buccaneers strong defensive front. The mismatch neutered Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Offense as Tampa rolled to the title.

While Kansas City has had some turnover along their offensive line, it’s a group that will again by an AFC favorite to reach this year’s championship game in Los Angeles.

Kelce is looking forward to that journey beginning again with the Chiefs.

“It’s just exciting times and everybody’s motivated to just get better and go out here and try to win a Super Bowl, man,” Kelce said.