Colts OC: We built the offensive system to adapt to quarterbacks

Since Frank Reich took over as Colts head coach, the club has gone through several starting quarterbacks.

There was a year of Andrew Luck, who abruptly retired just before the 2019 season. Jacoby Brissett then started 15 games for Indianapolis before Philip Rivers arrived in 2020 for his last pro season.

Now Indianapolis has turned to Carson Wentz, with the hope that he can be the club’s franchise quarterback going forward.

A former offensive coordinator, Reich has implemented a successful system in his three seasons. The Colts have finished in the top 10 in both yards and points in two of those years.

With former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni departing the franchise to become the Eagles head coach, Marcus Brady has taken over the position. He spent the last two years as the team’s QBs coach, so he knows just how malleable the offense can be to shape it for Wentz.

“The way we built it is being able to adapt to quarterbacks,” Brady said during the offseason program, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “Obviously, we had to do it the last three years with different quarterbacks. So, we’re doing that this offseason, seeing what meshes, what [Wentz] is going to be comfortable with, how he reads different schemes that we have — because I mean a lot of the schemes are very similar to what he has done in the past, but just trying to get on the same page so we kind of talk the same language. I think that has gone very well.”

Wentz will have a lot to prove when the season begins in September. But with a familiar system and coaches in place, Wentz should be in as good a position as possible to succeed in 2021.