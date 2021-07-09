Derek Carr: “We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins”

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 9, 2021, 10:27 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Raiders at Broncos
Getty Images

In broad strokes, the Raiders’ 2020 season resembled their 2019 campaign.

In 2019, the team got off to a 6-4 start before losing five of their last six to finish 7-9. In 2020, the Raiders were 6-3 but dropped five of their last seven to finish 8-8. A last-minute victory in Denver pushed the team to .500 — only the second time the team has reached that mark since 2011.

Given additions like defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Las Vegas should be better in 2021. But part of the reason why quarterback Derek Carr thinks those moves should pay off is because the Raiders were on the verge of a breakthrough last year anyway.

“We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins,” Carr told Michael Holley and Michael Smith of Brother from Another this week. “Like, literally three plays. And it’s like, we’re so close. Especially, we feel so confident on the offensive side with all the weapons that you mentioned and all those kinds of things. Now adding coach Gus Bradley and Yannick and the different guys that we’ve added to our defense, I mean, we’re kind of excited — to say the least. So we’re really looking forward to the season.”

It’s not entirely clear where Carr is picking up four potential wins from Las Vegas’ 2020 results, but the overtime loss in Week 15 to the Chargers and the “Fitzmagic” loss to the Dolphins in the following game could have gone the Raiders’ way. The Chiefs also staged a comeback on Sunday Night Football to defeat the Raiders 35-31 in Week 11.

But on the other hand, Las Vegas was a zero blitz call away from losing to the Jets in Week 13 and a successful two-point conversion away from losing to the Broncos to end the season. So, things probably balanced out.

Carr is right that the Raiders are close to contention. The club finished in the top 10 in both yards and scoring last year. But if Bradley and head coach Jon Gruden can’t fix the defense, Carr and his teammates will likely look back after the season wondering, “What if?” once again.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Derek Carr: “We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins”

  1. Pointless statement, most teams most seasons are 3 or 4 plays away from having a few more wins.

  2. Very unsmart statement by him. Even if your thinking it you don’t say it as the starting QB. You should be trying to get better every year with the guys you have as a player/leader.

  3. I recall one play last season where Carr was running towards the goal line and reached out with the ball in one hand and fumbled it into the end zone for a touch back. That was one play from a victory.

  5. Derek, it’s “Just win, baby!”. It’s not “Just three plays away, baby!

    Get it done, Dog!

  6. Thats the job of the QB … to inspire, motivate his teammates, regardless of position, to make those extra plays that result in victory. Carr better get it going because he aint no Snake Stabler.

  7. The defense blew three games last year, Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins. Carr is not the Raiders issues, the D has stunk his entire career

  8. I just don’t get why Carr gets any hype. The dude had one good year and the rest of his career has been less than average. He’s been in the league like what 10 years now. To me he’s the Carson Palmer or Boomer Easiason of the Raiders, guy that was supposed to have all this potential but never really did anything to deserve the media attention he gets.

  9. Most of the folks that comment on the Raiders have not watched any of their games. The Raider Defense has been horrible in the second half of most games the past 2 years. It’s not Carr’s fault that the defense can’t stop anybody. Also, it’s stupid to say he should be winning the playoff games when his defense is rancid. Ask Trent Dilfer what a defense means, he is the worst qb to ever when a super bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.